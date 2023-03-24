Footballers on ‘how to make the most of your income’

The choice of venue seemed completely out of sync with the subject that was in discussion in Soweto yesterday.
Famed as a glamorous nightclub and eatery where expensive champagne flows and luxury cars adorn the parking bays, Konka hosted a Nedbank Cup event to unveil Pitso Mosimane, Daine Klate, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Teko Modise and Stanton Fredericks as the cup competition’s ambassadors.
Yet the topic was more uplifting than the usual pomp associated with the extravagant venue, described by one onlooker yesterday as a place frequented by “tenderpreneurs and slay queens”.
In discussion was how footballers could make the most of their income to ensure they do not go bankrupt post retirement, with SA familiar with stories of players struggling to make ends meet after hanging up their boots.
Modise and Klate, who both played under Mosimane at SuperSport United, narrated how the coach helped put them in a strict financial lane, for which they are thankful today.
“He told me I couldn’t sleep in the car and advised me to buy property first, so I bought a townhouse,” Klate told the audience of Mosimane, who is in the country thanks to the Fifa week, which has given him a break from his duty as Al-Ahli Saudi coach.
Modise was the poster boy of World Cup 2010 but he conceded he made “too many financial mistakes” at that time.
“I had three cars, and there was no reason for that. You end up making up excuses as to why you need them: one for the weekends, one for the family, the other for during the week,” Modise said.
“There’s also societal pressure that comes with expectations that when you play for a certain team, you must drive a certain car. That becomes a trap. People think I made a lot of money in 2010 but the reality is I also made a lot of mistakes. I remember losing all that money and having to start from scratch.”
Tshabalala narrated how starting saving early in his career helped him to be where he is now, even though he is not yet officially retired. “I started planning for my retirement when I started playing. I knew there would be rainy days, so I invested. Yes, you do get burnt here and there because someone can say to you ‘buy property’, without explaining the costs that come with that property. You have to respect money.”
Footballers on ‘how to make the most of your income’
Siphiwe, Teko, and others talk about their mistakes and overcoming pitfalls
Image: 123RF
The choice of venue seemed completely out of sync with the subject that was in discussion in Soweto yesterday.
Famed as a glamorous nightclub and eatery where expensive champagne flows and luxury cars adorn the parking bays, Konka hosted a Nedbank Cup event to unveil Pitso Mosimane, Daine Klate, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Teko Modise and Stanton Fredericks as the cup competition’s ambassadors.
Yet the topic was more uplifting than the usual pomp associated with the extravagant venue, described by one onlooker yesterday as a place frequented by “tenderpreneurs and slay queens”.
In discussion was how footballers could make the most of their income to ensure they do not go bankrupt post retirement, with SA familiar with stories of players struggling to make ends meet after hanging up their boots.
Modise and Klate, who both played under Mosimane at SuperSport United, narrated how the coach helped put them in a strict financial lane, for which they are thankful today.
“He told me I couldn’t sleep in the car and advised me to buy property first, so I bought a townhouse,” Klate told the audience of Mosimane, who is in the country thanks to the Fifa week, which has given him a break from his duty as Al-Ahli Saudi coach.
Modise was the poster boy of World Cup 2010 but he conceded he made “too many financial mistakes” at that time.
“I had three cars, and there was no reason for that. You end up making up excuses as to why you need them: one for the weekends, one for the family, the other for during the week,” Modise said.
“There’s also societal pressure that comes with expectations that when you play for a certain team, you must drive a certain car. That becomes a trap. People think I made a lot of money in 2010 but the reality is I also made a lot of mistakes. I remember losing all that money and having to start from scratch.”
Tshabalala narrated how starting saving early in his career helped him to be where he is now, even though he is not yet officially retired. “I started planning for my retirement when I started playing. I knew there would be rainy days, so I invested. Yes, you do get burnt here and there because someone can say to you ‘buy property’, without explaining the costs that come with that property. You have to respect money.”
Shabba optimistic Chiefs can finish second, win cup
Stiga tips Bucs for second place in five-way race
Facts and figures: Liberia winless in their past five games
Bafana have that indomitable spirit about them, says Broos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos