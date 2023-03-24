×

Soccer

Facts and figures: Liberia winless in their past five games

Bafana have met Lone Stars twice, winning one drawing another

24 March 2023 - 10:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Terrence Tisdell of Liberia challenged by Mamadou El Barry of Senegal during 2017 Ghana WAFU Cup of Nations match.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Since Bafana Bafana's Afcon qualifiers rivals Liberia are relatively unknown, Sihle Ndebele brings to light a few facts about the Lone Stars.

Key players: Mohammed Sangare, Peter Wilson and Terrence Tisdell

Versatile centre-back Sangare of English third-tier side Accrington Stanley is one of Liberia's key players. The 24-year-old is a Newcastle United development product.

Striker Wilson, who plies his trade for Norwegian second-tier side FK Jerv is another player to look out for. Wilson, 29, is an experienced goal-poacher, who's played for the likes of Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca and Moldavian giants Sheriff Tiraspol. Wilson scored a brace in Liberia's last win, a 3-1 over Central Africa Republic (CAR) in the second round of World Cup qualifiers in November 2021. 

Tisdell is another dangerman. Some may be familiar with the 25-year-old left-winger as he was on Baroka's roster between 2019 and 2020. Tisdell is now playing for Azerbaijani side Sumgayit FK.

Form in the last five games: LLLDL

27 March; beaten 1-0 by Sierra Leone at home in a friendly (played in Turkey)

29 March 2022; lost 2-1 at home to Burundi in a friendly (played in Turkey)

13 June 2022; lost 2-0 at home to Morocco in the current Afcon qualifiers

25 Sept 2022; drew goalless in a friendly against Niger away

27 Sept: thumped 3-0 by Egypt away in a friendly

NB: Liberia have not won a game since beating CAR 3-1 in November 2021. 

In the past few months, Liberia had to give up their home advantage because there was no stadium fit for use in the country. However, they've since rectified this as they'll be hosting Bafana at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Paynesville, a suburb of the country's capital, Monrovia on Tuesday.

Head to head against Bafana

Bafana have met Liberia twice before, both times in the qualifiers for the 2002 Nations Cup finals. SA got a home win (2-1) and an away draw (1-1). 

Rankings

Liberia are ranked 150 by Fifa and 44 by CAF. Bafana are 83 places ahead of them in the Fifa ratings, while they are ranked 12th by CAF.   

