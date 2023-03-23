Agony of missing out on World Cup drives Bafana’s Afcon hopes

Bafana Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu says the motivation to qualify for next year’s African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast stems from the disappointment of missing out on the Fifa World Cup.
In the qualifiers for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, Bafana was ousted in the group stages, they failed to make it to the playoffs as they finished second place in Group G behind Ghana. The Black Stars and SA finished on 13 points respectively, but the West African side went through on a better head-to-head.
For South Africans, it was another major tournament without representation, but for the players it was heartache as they narrowly missed out. Bafana is now vying to make it for the next Afcon editions, they need four points in two crucial back-to-back qualifiers against Liberia, starting with the first leg at Orlando Stadium (6pm) tomorrow.
The agony of missing out on the World Cup drives Bafana in their task of securing a place in next year’s continental showpiece.
“The drive [to qualify] comes from the disappointment we had over the World Cup qualifications, 80% of the squad is still here. We felt miserable, I think we owe the country to qualify [for Afcon]. We know it’s going to be important for us to win tomorrow’s game and score as many goals as we can because of past experiences,” Xulu said today speaking to the media.
“The coach has mentioned that if we had managed to score as many goals as we can in our encounter against Zimbabwe, we could have been talking about a different story now. Those are the experiences we needed as a team, and I think it’s going to help us going forward. I think we are confident now, we think we are ready,” he said.
Xulu believes that the team is better balanced since their disappointment in 2021. He’s of the view that their attacking force, which includes Percy Tau, Lyle Fosters, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, and the budding Cassius Mailula, has improved the team.
“The game itself is all about goals, if you have goal scorers in a team, you always have hope that anything can happen if we score a goal. Sure we have to defend but looking at the quality on the other side of the pitch, it gives everyone hope,” Xulu told the media.
