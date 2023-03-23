‘They can be millionaires’: Mosimane urges South African players and coaches to try their luck abroad
Pitso Mosimane has challenged South African footballers and coaches to get out of their comfort zones and challenge themselves in different conditions outside the country.
Mosimane, who is coach of Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia and spent two highly successful years in charge of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, said South African players and coaches need a mindset change to know how good they are.
“I don’t want to sound controversial, but when it comes to football in our country there is a lot that needs to change. Also players must get the education of what is happening outside and what is happening here at home,” he said during an event where he was announced as an ambassador for the Nedbank Cup.
Mosimane's statement is in direct conflict with the view of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who recently said it is too soon for on-form Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula to move abroad.
“Some of the things I know and I see out there, I can't say a lot because I will be in trouble with football people who will say you are now telling players to leave the country. South African players don’t know how good they are, they don't know what they are worth.
“They don’t know, but they are worth more, and it is the same with the coaches. Maybe I speak from a different position now, but I also didn't know that a South African coach can contribute outside the country and be renumerated with the value of what you do.
“Sometimes I was told you can't earn this money, but there is money and I found people who said we can give you more than that. It was an eye opener, and unfortunately players don’t know about that.”
Mosimane added that South African players must move to bigger leagues to make more money and get better competition, moves that will significantly benefit Bafana Bafana.
“If players know they can earn more and get better competition, it will be good for Bafana Bafana, and that is important. South African players don’t know they can earn more money and be millionaires.
“They are focused here, but I don’t blame them because there is no information that can be passed on to them. Sometimes they are told, but they don't listen.
“Sometimes I look at a player and say this is a good footballer, doesn't he know how much he can earn and change the live of his family? But they will say you are influencing them, and it is so sad, even with the coaches.
“I see coaches outside that don't give the value that our coaches here can give, and we settle for what we have because sometimes we are afraid to jump. I am a guy who jumps, I don't like to be in the same space and do the same thing every day.
“Go to another place, I am in the first division and everybody was saying you were in a comfort zone at Mamelodi Sundowns, and they forgot that I brought Daine Klate from the School of Excellence and Teko Modise from Polokwane City Pillars. When I started SuperSport United, I didn't have a budget and I signed young players and they made my life and my career.”