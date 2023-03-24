Shabba optimistic Chiefs can finish second, win cup

Like many Kaizer Chiefs supporters, Siphiwe Tshabalala is not impressed with the club’s performance this season but hopes they can still recover by winning the Nedbank Cup and finishing second in the DStv Premiership table.
Chiefs are currently fourth on the table and still in with a chance of finishing second, which will see them qualify for the CAF Champions League next season, while they have to see off Royal AM in the quarterfinal for the Nedbank Cup.
“I’m very sad with the way things are and equally understanding as well that transition is difficult,” Tshabalala told the media during a function where he was named as Nedbank Cup ambassador alongside Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane, Teko Modise, Stanton Fredericks and Daine Klate at Konka, Soweto, yesterday.
“You got a new coach [Arthur Zwane] that you know has been allowed to coach the club.
“I think it is his first season and there are a lot of expectations and there are new players as well.
“So, they haven’t been consistent in that regard. I think at the beginning of the season, they won four consecutive games, which is good and when you look at it, the majority say that they are having a horrible season.
“But when you look at the log, they are in the top four with the same number of points as Orlando Pirates (37), but the more focus is on Chiefs simply because they know what the team can bring. They know the calibre the team has, hence the pressure and expectations. They still have a chance, they are in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank. I think it is not the worst season, but it can get better.”
With Chiefs also not having a representative in the Bafana Bafana squad to play Liberia in African Cup of Nations back-to-back qualifiers starting tonight at Orlando Stadium (6pm), the 38-year-old, who is yet to officially retire, said that’s also a concern.
“When you look at Chiefs, there is no single player in the national team, which is a big worrying factor that a big team of that calibre does not have a player that represents the club,” he said.
“But all is not lost. There is still time for players to perform and be consistent.”
Shabba optimistic Chiefs can finish second, win cup
‘There is still time for players to perform, be consistent’
Image: Veli Nhlapo
