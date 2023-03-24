Stiga tips Bucs for second place in five-way race

With seven matches remaining, the race for second place in the DStv Premiership is heating up. SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs are all in with a firm chance, while Cape Town City and Richards Bay have an outside chance.
SuperSport have a two-point advantage over the chasing pack, and their coach Gavin Hunt recently remarked they would have to grind out results, especially at home, where they are unbeaten this season.
Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane and ex-player Stanton “Stiga” Fredericks, who were unveiled as Nedbank Cup ambassadors yesterday, have offered their views on who they think will finish second.
Fredericks has tipped Pirates to secure the CAF Champions League spot ahead of SuperSport as he feels their depth will be an advantage in what promises to be an interesting run-in in the last matches.
“I really think Orlando Pirates will finish in second position simply because of the squad depth,” Fredericks told Sowetan yesterday at the event in Konka Soweto.
“When you look at Pirates and see what they have on the bench, they cannot only affect the game with the starting XI. They can come from the bench and make changes, so for me, I think in the last run of fixtures, depth comes into play.
“Squad fatigue comes into play. If you look at the Kaizer Chiefs bench, it is not the strongest. If you look at SuperSport, coach Gavin Hunt can field his solid starting eleven, but I think this is where fatigue will come in; this is where injuries and suspensions will come in.
“So, for me, for that reason, I think Pirates have the best chance of ending second.”
After the Buccaneers beat SuperSport 1-0 in the last match before the Fifa break, Fredericks believes that will boost their confidence.
“I think from that performance they will take a lot of confidence there and I believe that they can finish second. We all know that Pirates are huge in Africa and for the brand, they need to do well.
“I think they will be looking at that continental competition which will force them to end in second position.” Mosimane, meanwhile, felt SuperSport will finish second with the experienced coach Hunt on their side and has since offered lunch to advise on how to play in the Champions League next season.
“I will host you for lunch and plan for [the] CAF Champions League,” said Mosimane on his Twitter account in a reply to Hunt, who had congratulated him for bagging coach of the month in the Saudi league this week.
“I know you can win it, why not? You have been in this tournament for many years and you understand it well. Just a courtesy lunch and a catch-up meeting also.”
RACE TO SECOND PLACE
SuperSport's remaining games: Chippa (Away); Galaxy (Home); Gallants A; AmaZulu H; Stellenbosch A; Chiefs H; Sekhukhune A
Pirates: Richards Bay A; Chippa A; Cape Town City H; Galaxy A; Royal H; Sekhukhune H; AmaZulu A
Chiefs: Stellenbosch H; Gallants H; Sekhukhune A; Chippa A; Swallows H; SuperSport A; Cape Town City H
Cape Town City: Sundowns A; AmaZulu H; Pirates A; Royal A; Arrows H; Richards Bay H; Chiefs A
Richards Bay: Pirates H; Arrows H; Sundowns A; Maritzburg A; Chippa H; CPT A; Royal H
Stiga tips Bucs for second place in five-way race
Pitso ready to host Hunt to offer him Champs League tips
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
