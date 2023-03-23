That he is yet to find the back of the net in the DStv Premiership with SuperSport United is something winger Patrick Maswanganyi is concerned about and plans to correct before the season ends.
The 24-year-old is still searching for his first goal with Matsatsantsa a Pitori this season after 16 appearances across all competitions.
Although he registered four assists, not scoring is bothering him.
“I’m not really happy in terms of scoring goals for the team because I want to help the club more and I’ve not scored any goal so far,” Maswanganyi explained to Sowetan.
“It’s very disappointing from my side, but overall, I’m very happy with myself and I’m glad that I always get support from my teammates every day and the coaches that teach me a lot how and when to move and things like that. As I mentioned, the only thing I need to do is to score for the team.”
Before joining SuperSport, the Stars of Africa Academy graduate played in Portugal for UD Oliveirense, where he netted two goals in 21 games last season.
“I think I need to balance it by giving more assists and more goals, especially with the position that I play, sometimes as a 10. I think I need to have more assists and more goals,” he said.
“Also taking shots outside the box instead of looking for passes, I think I can improve on that ... shooting from range and trying to get more into the box and score goals for the team.”
The skillful midfielder is optimistic that he will get it right soon, as he has been working hard under the watchful eyes of coach Gavin Hunt.
“Every training session he [Hunt] is helping me how to move and how to shoot, how to cross the ball, and he has been a bigger person in my life as he has showed me so much in football and I’m able to work hard now because of him.
“I run a lot and I’m in a very good space with him and he is there as a father and as a coach, so I’m happy.”
Maswanganyi determined to break his duck at SuperSport
Winger yet to find back of the net after 16 games
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
