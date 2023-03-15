“He has been working his way back from the injury, so that’s good for us. Vila came on and made his debut for us after a few minutes there.
“But, at training, you can see the difference in terms of quality. I think between the rest of the league and Sundowns it’s the lack of quality maybe, but we definitely have a lot of quality in our team and also players that won titles before.”
Truter also hopes their experience will rub off on the other teammates as they look to build a competitive team for the future.
“The thing is with individuals... getting them to fit in your playing style that favours the majority of the team... that’s a challenge,” he said.
“Each player has his strengths and weaknesses and for a coach to analyse that and come up with playing style and philosophy and also changing the methodology is tough for players for the coach.
“But so far, the players have been open-minded to new tactics and also with the respect that I give and they give back as well in terms of opinions in tactics.
“The players have been humble and open-minded and I’m happy about that. Right now, the only thing missing is consistency and of course, converting the chances that we create.”
Sekhukhune will host Chippa United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday in a league match at 3.30pm.
New signings impress Sekhukhune coach
Truter looks to veterans Vila, Mokotjo to end on high
Image: Philip Maeta
Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is optimistic that Sibusiso Vilakazi and Kamohelo Mokotjo will settle in quickly as he looks at their experience to help the club finish as high as possible on the DStv Premiership table.
The duo joined Ba Bina Noko this year and made their debut recently for the club, with Truter saying they are slowly getting their fitness back.
Vilakazi came on as a second-half substitute in their 2-0 win over Cape Town Spurs in the Nedbank Cup game on Friday, while Mokotjo has already played a few matches.
“Kamohelo came close to 75 minutes, completing almost 90 in that game, so that’s a major plus for us,” Truter told the media after they were drawn against Chippa United in the quarterfinal of the knockout competition on Monday.
Sekhukhune book Nedbank Cup quarterfinal place with win over Cape Town Spurs
Truter looks to seasoned players in cup fixture
“He has been working his way back from the injury, so that’s good for us. Vila came on and made his debut for us after a few minutes there.
“But, at training, you can see the difference in terms of quality. I think between the rest of the league and Sundowns it’s the lack of quality maybe, but we definitely have a lot of quality in our team and also players that won titles before.”
Truter also hopes their experience will rub off on the other teammates as they look to build a competitive team for the future.
“The thing is with individuals... getting them to fit in your playing style that favours the majority of the team... that’s a challenge,” he said.
“Each player has his strengths and weaknesses and for a coach to analyse that and come up with playing style and philosophy and also changing the methodology is tough for players for the coach.
“But so far, the players have been open-minded to new tactics and also with the respect that I give and they give back as well in terms of opinions in tactics.
“The players have been humble and open-minded and I’m happy about that. Right now, the only thing missing is consistency and of course, converting the chances that we create.”
Sekhukhune will host Chippa United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday in a league match at 3.30pm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos