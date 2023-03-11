Sekhukhune United beat Cape Town Spurs 2-0 in their largely uninspiring Nedbank Cup last-16 clash at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night.
Sekhukhune booked their place in the quarterfinals courtesy of first half goals from attackers Victor Letsoalo and a penalty that was converted by Roderick Kabwe.
They join Mamelodi Sundowns and giant killers ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars who qualified for this stage with shock wins over fancied SuperSport United and AmaZulu.
For United, coach Brandon Truter will be hoping this win is the tonic to spark their DStv Premiership campaign as they are currently on a two-match losing streak in the league after defeats to Cape Town City and Royal AM.
Sekhukhune book Nedbank Cup quarterfinal place with win over Cape Town Spurs
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Sekhukhune United beat Cape Town Spurs 2-0 in their largely uninspiring Nedbank Cup last-16 clash at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night.
Sekhukhune booked their place in the quarterfinals courtesy of first half goals from attackers Victor Letsoalo and a penalty that was converted by Roderick Kabwe.
They join Mamelodi Sundowns and giant killers ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars who qualified for this stage with shock wins over fancied SuperSport United and AmaZulu.
For United, coach Brandon Truter will be hoping this win is the tonic to spark their DStv Premiership campaign as they are currently on a two-match losing streak in the league after defeats to Cape Town City and Royal AM.
For Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett, this defeat may serve as a blessing in disguise to allow them to fully focus on the Motsepe Foundation Championship where they are in a race for promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Second-placed Spurs, who have hit recent form with four wins and one draw in their last five matches, are involved in a neck and neck race with Polokwane City and Casric Stars for promotion to the elite league.
Al Ahly coach Koller looks to Percy Tau as they take on Sundowns in familiar conditions
Chiefs won’t know what hit them – Abubakar
How Ngezana got his mojo back
Rulani Mokwena not surprised Sundowns players dominate Bafana squad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos