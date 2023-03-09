×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Truter looks to seasoned players in cup fixture

Cape side a big concern for Sekhukhune

09 March 2023 - 08:11
Neville Khoza Journalist
Msindisi Khosa of Liver Brothers and Daniel Cardoso of Sekhukhune United during the Nedbank Cup last 32 match between Sekhukhune United and Liver Brothers at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 08, 2023 in Polokwane.
Msindisi Khosa of Liver Brothers and Daniel Cardoso of Sekhukhune United during the Nedbank Cup last 32 match between Sekhukhune United and Liver Brothers at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 08, 2023 in Polokwane.
Image: Philip Maeta

With a number of experienced players who won cups before in their previous teams, Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is hoping their success will rub off onto their teammates as they look to go all the way in the Nedbank Cup.

Sekhukhune will host Cape Town Spurs in the last 16 of the competition at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm, eyeing a place in the quarterfinal.

Experienced players such as Daniel Cardoso, Linda Mntambo, Edwin Gyimah, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Tshegofatso Mabasa have won trophies elsewhere and Truter wants them to translate that to the other players in the team.

“In terms of playing personnel and the accolades they achieved in the past, I’m hoping that winning mentality and pedigree rubs off on the rest of the team,” Truter told the media yesterday.

“But managing the squad, mature players, it tests you to the limit in terms of keeping the focus and also in terms of coaching structure and methodology.

“So, with me and my playing philosophy and style at this moment is different. I think Sekhukhune are playing a different brand of football than any team in the league.

“Having said that, the matured players have their own ideas at times and also with the experience playing at the top and winning things in the past, you have to get into them and try to think how to get out of them what they are thinking at the moment.”

With Spurs a young team that will bring energy to the game tomorrow, Truter feels they have to be mindful that they also have experienced players who won trophies before as well.

“They have some very exciting players and it is going to be a tricky game in terms of that youthful and energetic team and we have to be aware of everything,” he said.

“And the experienced players they have in that team are players who won trophies in the past, the likes of Clayton Daniels, Nazeer Allie, Granwald Scott and Michael Morton, there is too much experience in that team."

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Sekhukhune v Spurs, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Chippa v Home Defenders, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, 3pm; Arrows v Royal, Princess Magogo Stadium, 3pm; Pirates v VFA, Orlando, 8pm.

Sunday: Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela, 3pm; Chiefs v Casric Stars, FNB, 6pm. 

Another cup, CAF spot latest targets for Bucs

With a possibility of finishing second in the DStv Premiership and a chance of adding another trophy by winning the Nedbank Cup all alive, Orlando ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Gallants prevail over Alger amid Covid-era-like silence

In a game that had flashes of the Covid-19 era soccer, Marumo Gallants defeated USM Alger 2-0 yesterday in a CAF Confederation Cup encounter at the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs want Champions League place more than Confed: Sheppard

While Kaizer Chiefs plan to give it their all in an attempt to win the Nedbank Cup, assistant coach Dillon Sheppard says qualifying for the Caf ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Sheppard admits Chiefs have to work harder to have more players in Bafana

Sheppard has admitted they should double their efforts to have more players in the national side, reiterating their support for coach Hugo Broos.
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...