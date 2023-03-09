Truter looks to seasoned players in cup fixture

With a number of experienced players who won cups before in their previous teams, Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is hoping their success will rub off onto their teammates as they look to go all the way in the Nedbank Cup.
Sekhukhune will host Cape Town Spurs in the last 16 of the competition at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm, eyeing a place in the quarterfinal.
Experienced players such as Daniel Cardoso, Linda Mntambo, Edwin Gyimah, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Tshegofatso Mabasa have won trophies elsewhere and Truter wants them to translate that to the other players in the team.
“In terms of playing personnel and the accolades they achieved in the past, I’m hoping that winning mentality and pedigree rubs off on the rest of the team,” Truter told the media yesterday.
“But managing the squad, mature players, it tests you to the limit in terms of keeping the focus and also in terms of coaching structure and methodology.
“So, with me and my playing philosophy and style at this moment is different. I think Sekhukhune are playing a different brand of football than any team in the league.
“Having said that, the matured players have their own ideas at times and also with the experience playing at the top and winning things in the past, you have to get into them and try to think how to get out of them what they are thinking at the moment.”
With Spurs a young team that will bring energy to the game tomorrow, Truter feels they have to be mindful that they also have experienced players who won trophies before as well.
“They have some very exciting players and it is going to be a tricky game in terms of that youthful and energetic team and we have to be aware of everything,” he said.
“And the experienced players they have in that team are players who won trophies in the past, the likes of Clayton Daniels, Nazeer Allie, Granwald Scott and Michael Morton, there is too much experience in that team."
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Sekhukhune v Spurs, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 7.30pm.
Saturday: Chippa v Home Defenders, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, 3pm; Arrows v Royal, Princess Magogo Stadium, 3pm; Pirates v VFA, Orlando, 8pm.
Sunday: Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela, 3pm; Chiefs v Casric Stars, FNB, 6pm.
