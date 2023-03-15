Former Bafana Bafana international Shuaib Walters has praised Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams for how he has adjusted and evolved his game.
Williams has been a mainstay in the Downs team this campaign, claiming the No 1 jersey since joining in the off-season from SuperSport United.
Given the competition in the Sundowns goalkeeping department with the likes of Denis Onyango, Reyaad Pieterse and Kennedy Mweene, many had anticipated that Williams would deputise off the bench or be in the stands before playing regularly, as has been the case with most recruits at the club.
Arriving with the reputation of being the Bafana No 1 and national captain, Williams hit the ground running and he has not dropped the ball since. Walters has applauded him for how he has handled the pressure of playing for the league champions.
“With regards to the consistency we have seen this season, I think it’s mainly because of the stiff competition in the department itself. Knowing the amount of quality they have, you have to be performing 100% in training as well as in matches. He’s adjusted well to that kind of pressure. Many other keepers would potentially be on the edge,” Walters told Sowetan.
Williams’s impact in the Downs setup has been evident, from keeping clean sheets to playing a key role with the ball at his feet; helping with ball retention and attack launches.
‘He’s adjusted well to Downs’ pressure’
Walters impressed by evolved Ronwen
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Former Bafana Bafana international Shuaib Walters has praised Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams for how he has adjusted and evolved his game.
Williams has been a mainstay in the Downs team this campaign, claiming the No 1 jersey since joining in the off-season from SuperSport United.
Given the competition in the Sundowns goalkeeping department with the likes of Denis Onyango, Reyaad Pieterse and Kennedy Mweene, many had anticipated that Williams would deputise off the bench or be in the stands before playing regularly, as has been the case with most recruits at the club.
Arriving with the reputation of being the Bafana No 1 and national captain, Williams hit the ground running and he has not dropped the ball since. Walters has applauded him for how he has handled the pressure of playing for the league champions.
“With regards to the consistency we have seen this season, I think it’s mainly because of the stiff competition in the department itself. Knowing the amount of quality they have, you have to be performing 100% in training as well as in matches. He’s adjusted well to that kind of pressure. Many other keepers would potentially be on the edge,” Walters told Sowetan.
Williams’s impact in the Downs setup has been evident, from keeping clean sheets to playing a key role with the ball at his feet; helping with ball retention and attack launches.
Rulani compares new Downs sensation Mabena (16) to the late Gift Leremi
Rulani awaits Royal battle to step closer
Walters elaborated on how Williams’s game has evolved at the Chloorkop-based side.
“At SuperSport, he would play long balls and now at Sundowns he’s a little bit more comfortable with his feet,” he said.
“He has been improving with distribution, with the dissecting passes we could see it in the Bafana setup, he just needed to add understanding of when building from the back. Those dissecting balls have been bypassing the first two lines of defences.
“For me, playing against him and watching over the years, I can say I can see improvements in certain aspects through hard work. Now he could probably put the ball through two small cones from his goal to the halfway line with ease. It shows you how a goalkeeper evolves, the Ronwen of 10 years ago we knew could kick the ball from his box to the other team’s box, that was his strength,” Walters said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos