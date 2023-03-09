Another cup, CAF spot latest targets for Bucs

With a possibility of finishing second in the DStv Premiership and a chance of adding another trophy by winning the Nedbank Cup all alive, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro promised they would do their all to make sure they finish the season on a high note.
Pirates are still in with a chance of finishing second in the league and qualifying for the CAF Champions league with eight matches remaining. They host Venda Football Academy (VFA) at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (8pm) in the last 16 of the Cup.
“We still have a lot of things to play until the end and it is very important for the club and for us as a group to finish as high as possible,” Riveiro told the media yesterday.
“And we have to see the team that is close to us now [SuperSport United in the league] to overcome and overpass and our objective is to finish the season as high as possible. And again, we have the possibility to be in the final, a club like Pirates must be in the final every season as often as possible.
“The possibility to be in the final for a club like Pirates should be a motivation for all of us to do our best in this competition.
“We know the meaning to be in the MTN8 final and be a better team also in Durban at that time.
“So, we want to replicate the same, we want the same experience together, but that will be something that will come if we do our job and next is VFA, which will be difficult.
“We have dreams, but the reality is that we are still far from that possibility, but we want to fight to be in the final.”
The Spaniard coach also emphasised they need not to take VFA lightly on Saturday to avoid any upset.
“We did our job in order to know as much as possible about the opponents,” he said.
“The competition is making the game difficult when you have to find a way of going through in 90 minutes everything can happen.
“So, we take the game very seriously, we really want to be in the next round and we are going to take care of every detail as we are used to doing.
“We have to continue with our momentum from the last game and we are looking for continuity in the Nedbank Cup.”
Another cup, CAF spot latest targets for Bucs
Coach Riveiro wants to finish the season on a high note
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
