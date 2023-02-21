Chiefs defend embattled Zwane again as derby looms

Kaizer Motaung Jnr has remained resolute in his stance that Kaizer Chiefs are on the right track under embattled coach Arthur Zwane, believing he has made Amakhosi play an attractive brand of football in the short space of time he's been at the helm.
Chiefs allowed Golden Arrows to come from behind twice to lose their eighth league game this season at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. The defeat angered the Amakhosi faithful so much that Zwane and his players had to be escorted by police after being harangued off the field.
Speaking at Vodaworld in Midrand, on the sidelines of the Soweto derby press conference yesterday, Motaung Jnr reiterated the club's faith in Zwane. The Chiefs sporting director is convinced Zwane has made Chiefs play the brand of football that's easy on the eye, implying they were at the same level as their Soweto foes Pirates, whom they host at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
"From the board of directors, our chairman, we are fully behind the coach. Sitting in position five isn't where we want to be but when you look at the short turn-around time and the kind of brand of football he's managed to make us play, it's positive. It's a tricky one for him too because we're facing Pirates. For example, Pirates, who have been perceived to have an amazing run, but they're just three points ahead of us... we've drawn the same amount of games [four],'' Motaung stated.
"I think they've won one more than us [Pirates have nine wins and Chiefs have eight]. We've scored one more goal. It's fine margins and perceptions [that they are having a better run than Chiefs]. Also, you've got one team above us who've won one game in seven attempts but sitting at number three [referring to fourth-placed Richards Bay]. At the moment the most important thing is to maintain calmness."
Fixtures
Friday: SuperSport Utd v Maritzburg, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, 7.30pm
Saturday: Kaizer Chiefs v Pirates, FNB Stadium, 3.30pm; Sekhukhune v Cape Town City, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.45pm; Richards Bay v Stellenbosch, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, 5.45pm; AmaZulu v Royal AM, Moses Mabhida Stadium, 8pm
Sunday: Chippa v Swallows, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, 3.30pm.
