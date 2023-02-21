SOWETAN | Attack on coach pure lawlessness
By Sowetan - 21 February 2023 - 09:00
For the umpteenth time on the local football scene, a coach has needed police protection against his own team’s fans. Over the past weekend, it was Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane’s turn.
Unhappy with their side’s 2-3 loss to Golden Arrows at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, a section of the AmaKhosi faithful decided they would express their feelings about the team's performance by threatening violence against Zwane...
