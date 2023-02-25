Olisa Ndah's last minute own goal hands Kaizer Chiefs victory over Orlando Pirates

At FNB Stadium
Orlando Pirates fan-favourite Olisa Ndah turned into a villain when he came off the bench to close shop and ended up scoring an own goal to gift bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs a record fifth Soweto derby victory in a row at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Ndah, who had never played an official match since the previous Soweto derby on October 29, was brought in to consolidate after skipper and left-back Innocent Maela was sent off in the 60th minute. The Nigerian defender's 89th minute own goal was the game's only strike.
The win will not only boost Chiefs' hopes of finishing second and qualifyng for the CAF Champions League but it will also ease pressure on their coach Arthur Zwane, who had been incurring the wrath of the fans in recent months amid the side's poor run of form.
All in all, from not being a sold-out affair to being an unexciting spectacle, this Soweto derby failed to live up to its hype. Approximately 62,000 fans graced the occasion.
After missing the disappointing 3-2 defeat to Golden Arrows last Sunday, Edmilson Dove returned to the XI with Austin Dube, who had taken his slot, settling for a spot in the bench. Dove's return to the line-up was somewhat a surprise after Zwane disclosed on Thursday that he had hardly trained with the group.
On the other hand, Pirates strangely started the match without a natural right-back with traditional left-footed full-back Paseka Mako operating at right-back while skipper Innocent Maela occupied the left-back slot. They had one recognised right-back in Thabiso Monyane on the bench.
A scuffle broke out a few seconds before the halftime hiatus with Keagan Dolly and Miguel Timm at the centre of it. Referee Abongile Tom ended up issuing a yellow card to Pirates' Timm.
The first-half wasn't that entertaining as both teams hardly strung passes together. Even so, Amakhosi had a number of good counter-attacks, where Mduduzi Shabalala and Ashley du Preez were finding joy, though there were no real scoring opportunities yielded by those moments.
Dove appeared to have brought down Monnapule Saleng inside the box a few minutes before the hour-mark but Tom waved play on, inviting catcalls from Pirates fans. That incident was followed by Maela's red-card after he tackled Cristian Saile when he was the last Pirates man at the back.
Olisa Ndah's last minute own goal hands Kaizer Chiefs victory over Orlando Pirates
Fan favourite turns into villain as Bucs lose Soweto derby
Image: Veli Nhlapo
