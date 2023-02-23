×

Letters

READER LETTER | Get cracking, premier and good luck

By READER LETTER - 23 February 2023 - 09:37
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi delivered his state of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Gauteng Legislature.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Media cameras clicked and selfies flashed. Former Gauteng premier David Makhura and company COEs were turned into one night vagrants sleeping on the streets on cardboards. Former minister Tokyo Sexwale spent a night in Diepsloot informal settlement promising that by the end of his office term shacks would be a thing of the past.

The number of homeless people and the infamous imikhukhu have since multiplied. Yes, Premier Panyaza Lesufi, workers or servants like you and your comrades should do what they are employed or elected to do diligently.

We wouldn’t be in this multiplicity of crises if responsibilities were not shirked. Oratory skills don’t improve the quality of life of our people as you collectively call us. Be warned of sharks about the R1,2bn set aside for resolving the electricity crisis, which, in denialism, you called a challenge for years. Climate change is no puerile.

Planting trees is commendable to preserve our environment. Since the advent of the influx of foreign nationals, deforestation has escalated. Trees planted at taxpayers’ expense are felled down for carving wares and firewood sold at traffic intersections and on the side of the road.

Suicidal tendencies by jobless youth are surging. We are now ranked 10th in global youth suicidal fatalities. This must be pointed at your door. I pray that the resurfacing of a taxi rank doubling as a parking lot near Vereeniging train station is not washed away as the rain continues pouring down.

Do not underestimate the importance of the drainage system to prevent damming. What is happening with the incomplete minibus taxi rank project nearby? I wish you well in prioritising the Vaal. It is said about R6bn of the R10bn is owed by Emfuleni Local Municipality.

Please, tread carefully when collaborating with private security in combating crime.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni

