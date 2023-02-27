After Sune Luus was run out, Laura Wolvaardt was finally able to shake off the shackles, playing one of the finest innings’ of her already stellar career to reignite a boisterous crowd and raise hopes.
If Chloe Tryon had been able to hit some more boundaries at that stage, who knows where it all could have led.
As it was, despite Wolvaardt’s efforts the Proteas were never able to lower the required rate below 12 an over.
When Wolvaardt was trapped lbw by Meg Schutt for 61, the game was up for the hosts.
Australia’s aggressive openers were not allowed to locate the boundary in the manner they are so accustomed to.
Alyssa Healy was restricted to just three fours and an innings of 18 off 20 balls here, with the Australians only scoring 36 in the power play.
Gardner was promoted to hit boundaries and played two of the shots of the day against Nadine de Klerk.
SA kept their cool through that period; dismissing Gardner helped, with Tryon dismissing her thanks to a good catch at long-off by Luus.
Two overs later, Nonkululeko Mlaba bowled Grace Harris to further keep Australia’s progress in check.
Heartbreak for SA as Aussies claim World Cup
Target of 157 proves too big for Proteas on slow pitch
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Australia’s depth with both bat and ball proved too much for a courageous Proteas team, who they defeated by 19 runs to claim their sixth T20 World Cup title in front of a rowdy and packed Newlands yesterday.
SA did not do a lot wrong, their bowling was precise, they produced their best fielding performance of the tournament and while some could criticise their inability to use the power play better, it must be said that Australia’s bowling and fielding was of the highest quality.
A target of 157 certainly looked achievable on a slightly worn and slow surface, but Australia locked down the SA top order while the fielding restrictions were in place.
The Proteas only hit three boundaries in those first six overs, two of which were the result of unusual errors in the field by the Australians.
The pressure led to wickets, with semifinal heroine Tazmin Brits never getting going and she slogged Darcie Brown to Tahlia McGrath at mid-on after making 10.
Marizanne Kapp lasted just 11 balls but, like Brits, the inability to keep the scoreboard ticking forced an error, with a thick outside landing safely in the hands of Brown at short third off Ashleigh Gardner’s fielding.
Proteas Women into World Cup final
