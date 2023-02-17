×

Soccer

AmaZulu eager to return to winning ways when they meet Galaxy

Folz content with Usuthu’s performance despite draws

17 February 2023 - 10:58
Neville Khoza Journalist
Romain Folz, head coach of AmaZulu FC.
Image: Darren Stewart

AmaZulu may have failed to register a victory in their last three DStv Premiership matches, but coach Romain Folz remains satisfied with the teams performance.

Since AmaZulus famous 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on January 13, Usuthu have not recorded a league victory, with three successive draws.

As they prepare to host tricky TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (8pm), Folz is positive that they will turn the corner soon.

“I would like to say there is consistency in our performance in the last four games,” Folz said.

“We’ve controlled most of our games – whether it is Maritzburg United, Richards Bay or Chiefs, we had control. It is just a matter of us fixing minor details. It’s very positive when you see the team dominating.”

With only three points separating them from second from the bottom Maritzburg United, Folz, whose side are sixth on the log table, is aware that they cannot afford to drop more points.

A defeat and a win from teams below them could see AmaZulu drop into the danger zone.

“I look at every game one by one and I look at where we are and I think at the moment, the priority is to get points and our performance itself deserves more points in the past few games,” he said.

“As we collect points and as we progress, I’m sure we will get where we want to be. I said that every team in the league has quality and they [Galaxy] are a team with good players.

“We studied them as we do with other teams. We know their strengths and weaknesses and what they can or not do. But at the end of the day, our priority must be how we play and what we can produce.

“We know they are a good team, but we will make sure to be better on Saturday.

“Just like any other game, we prepare it with the maximum level of care and attention to detail as possible – whether it is cup or league, so this one is not different, we prepare as best as we can.”

Fixtures

Tonight: Pirates v Maritzburg, Orlando, 7.30pm.

Tomorrow: Royal v SuperSport, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; Sekhukhune v Richards Bay, Peter Mokaba, 5.30pm; AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida, 8pm.

Sunday: Chiefs v Arrows, Peter Mokaba, 3.30pm; CPT v Swallows, Cape Town, 5.30pm.

