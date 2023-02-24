No holds barred as Soweto titans collide

FNB Stadium, 3.30pm. The DStv Premiership will come to a standstill to witness the biggest fixture in the local football calendar tomorrow when Soweto antagonists Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates trade blows. Sihle Ndebele identifies some of the key match-ups with the potential to determine the outcome on the day.
Monnapule Saleng v Siyabonga Ngezana
Saleng is currently one of the best wingers in the division. The Pirates star is able to take on and beat defenders at the drop of a hat. His ability to get to the byline and deliver in accurate crosses instills fear into any defence.
Saleng, 24, likes to cut inside on his left foot to move to a more central attacking position, and uses his speed and dribbling skills to take on defenders until he finds the space to make an attempt on goal. If current form is anything to go by, Ngezana, 25, stands no chance to stop Saleng. That Ngezana is sluggish and is just a makeshift right-back should also help the in-form Saleng.
Christian Saile v Tapelo Xoki
Having shown flashes of brilliance in the four games he has played since arriving at Chiefs last month, the 22-year-old Saile is expected to taste his first Soweto derby. The Congolese attacker’s main weapon is agility and given that Xoki, 27, isn’t the fastest of defenders, Saile can benefit. Xoki himself hasn’t played an official Soweto derby before, having been an unused sub in the reverse fixture last October, but has been brilliant in Pirates’ last few games.
Miguel Timm v Siyethemba Sithebe
Like most of the big games, this game is likely to be won or lost in the engine room. Timm is capable of dictating terms through short and calm passes, exceptional positioning and tactical awareness. On the other hand, the 30-year-old Sithebe always glides smoothly into the pocket of spaces. Timm, 31, is irritable at times and his short temper has seen him accumulate unnecessary yellow cards in some of the games.
In a game of Soweto derby’s magnitude, where tempers are certain to flare, it'll be important for Timm to remain calm. Both Timm and Sithebe will be making their Soweto derby debuts, having missed the first meeting of the season between these two sides in October. The duo may get jitters.
Kermit Erasmus v Zitha Kwinika
The 32-year-old Erasmus may not have started Pirates' last two outings, with Terrence Dzvukamanja the main man spearheading the attack, but he's expected to be the Buccaneers' secret weapon tomorrow. Erasmus' big-game temperament should give him the catbird seat over error-prone Kwinika, 29. In the same breath, the Chiefs defender's physical strength can help him keep the somewhat diminutive Erasmus at bay.
No holds barred as Soweto titans collide
Giants to field their best talent
