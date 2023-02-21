How video session sharpened Arrows against Chiefs

Golden Arrows coach Vusumuzi “Kanu” Vilakazi has reflected on how they substituted pep talk for a motivational video clip ahead of delivering a plucky display to stun Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Arrows came from behind twice to earn a crucial 3-2 win over Chiefs, thanks to an Ntsako Makhubela strike and a Knox Mutizwa’s brace late in the second-half. Sifiso Hlanti and Mduduzi Shabalala were on target for Chiefs.
“I have played football, I know when you are playing against big teams, you just get motivated automatically. You won’t believe that there was less team talk today... we only watched a motivational video. The players were expecting us to coach them and give them key points but we didn’t do that because we prepared throughout the week and everything we wanted was communicated during the week,” Vilakazi stated.
“The video helped a great deal because it psyched the players up and psychologically they were ready. The theme of the video was work ethic and that was what we needed today... to make sure we work very hard. Our video had a big impact.”
Arrows have hardly garnered three wins in a row this season and Kanu hopes they’ll gather momentum now going forward. Abafana Bes’thende's next assignment is against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on March 5.
“What is left for us now is to be consistent. We have struggled to win three games in a row but we are hoping we’ll do it from now on [before beating Chiefs they outwitted second-tier side Pretoria Callies 2-1 in the first round of the Nedbank Cup]. Beating Chiefs has boosted our confidence. We must not look back now,” Kanu said.
As they already have the worst defence in the Premiership, Kanu was not happy that they leaked two goals in Polokwane, highlighting a need to fix their leaky rearguard going forward.
“We concede at an alarming rate. Even today, we conceded two silly goals. The set-piece [Hlanti’s goal from Keagan Dolly’s corner-kick] could have been avoided and also the second goal [by Shabalala]. We must work hard to make sure we stop conceding goals like we are doing,” Vilakazi said.
How video session sharpened Arrows against Chiefs
Talk on work ethic helped us beat Amakhosi, says Vilakazi
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
