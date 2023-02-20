Just a few days after AmaZulu extended his contract by three years, coach Romain Folz would have loved to celebrate that with a victory, but it wasn’t to be, as they lost 1-2 to TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
That defeat came the day after Usuthu management surprised many by revealing that Folz had been handed a new three-year deal until the end of the 2025/26 season. However, instead of celebrating with a victory, a disappointed Folz could only watch his side lose 1-2 courtesy of a brace by Junior Traore, while Junior Dion scored the only goal for his side.
“Yes, it was bittersweet,” Folz reacted to the media after the match. “But I don’t care about that. I said that before the game. But I’m not celebrating anything, I only celebrate wins.
“If I would have won this game, I would have celebrated it like any other win. But I think the content of the game was not bad. They had four shots in the entire game, one being a penalty. So, again, if you look at the sequences of how they scored, it was transition all the time.
“It was based on our mistakes. If we scored one-third of all the shots that we had or at least put them on target[it would have been a different outcome.] It’s all our fault.
AmaZulu defeat puts Folz’s contract extension in the shade
Usuthu drop to ninth place
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
AmaZulu eager to return to winning ways when they meet Galaxy
“ I’m not happy with the results. We know what we have to work on and it is difficult to swallow, not because of anything, you can clearly see. We put ourselves in the situation to score but we cannot score.”
The defeat saw Usuthu drop to ninth in the DStv Premiership table with 24 points after 20 matches. They have won only five times this season, with two of those under Folz, but it seems he has done enough to impress the club's management.
Folz feels the reason that they aren't winning regulalrly is that they are not scoring enough goals from the chances they are creating.
“It is even though every game has its own story, this game is the one problem that we have,” he said. “We know we have the capacity to do better in our convention ratio, but in this game, it was not good at all. So we have to go back to training and work on that.”
Meanwhile, Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was pleased with the win and was full of praise for his players.
Results
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg; Royal AM 1-1 SuperSport; Sekhukhune 2-0 Richards Bay; AmaZulu 1-2 Galaxy
