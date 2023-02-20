Downs take control of Group B with second CAF victory

With most of the players playing the CAF Champions League for the first time this season, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena feels his side can only get better when the tournament continues.
Sundowns continued with their perfect start in the group stages after they beat Coton Sport 3-1 in Cameroon on Friday to register their second successive victory.
The victory saw them take control of Group B with six points after two matches after their direct rivals Al Ahly lost to Al Hilal in the other game on Saturday.
Mokwena, who was pleased with the results against Coton Sport, told the media after the match: “We will get better, we have to get better.
“A lot of my players are playing for the first time in the Champions League. Cassius [Mailula], Teboho [Mokoena], Ronwen Williams, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana and Marcello Allende, all are playing for the first time in the Champions League.
“We will improve, we even managed to beat a very good side such as Coton Sport.”
A brace by Mailula and a goal by Khuliso Mudau were enough to give Sundowns their second successive victory.
Sundowns seek second CAF win in historic tie with Coton Sport
And they will be looking to continue with their impressive run when they travel to Egypt to face Al Ahly on Saturday at 9pm SA time.
“We will improve, we have to now focus on recovering the team and getting ready for the game, a difficult one against Al Ahly in Egypt,” he said.
“Very difficult group we have, four very good teams in this group, Sundowns being one of them. We still have games to play. We have to host Coton Sport in Pretoria.
“Our focus is to get as many points as possible where we can get ourselves in a position where we can think of quarterfinals and then we set another objective for ourselves, which is to finish first.
“So we have to move four points more towards the target [of 10 points] and we will do that by respecting everybody and doing the best we can to continue to improve.”
