Beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has maintained that he understands the fans' frustrations as he was booed and escorted by police after their disappointing 3-2 defeat to Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Chiefs surrendered their lead twice to eventually succumb to their eighth league defeat of the DStv Premiership campaign. Sifiso Hlanti opened Chiefs' account very early in the match before his goal was cancelled out by Ntsako Makhubela a few seconds into the first stanza's stoppage time. Chiefs restored their lead just two minutes into the second-half, courtesy of Mduduzi Shabalala, before Knox Mutizwa netted a double to inflict agony to the Amakhosi faithful.
After the match, the Amakhosi fans booed Zwane and his troops, forcing the police to come to the pitch to help them out. "10111" as Zwane is affectionately known, reacted to being hissed off the pitch by suggesting he doesn't blame the supporters for their action as he also believes they should have won the tie.
"It's within their right to boo me...they are disappointed. I mean, they believe that we should have won this game and I also believe we should have wrapped it up in the first half. We let ourselves down and I understand their frustrations,'' Zwane said.
Chiefs coach 'understands' anger after surrendering lead twice to lose
It's the fans' right to boo me – Zwane
Image: Veli Nhlapo
"Today (Sunday) we should have scored at least six goals, especially when you look at the first-half. It's one of those bad days at the office.''
Chiefs' focus is now on Saturday's Soweto derby against bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium (3.30pm).
"It's my responsibility to lift the spirits of the guys (the players). This one (the Arrows defeat) is gone, it is history now. Yes we are disappointed but we move on, we now focus on the next game,'' Zwane insisted.
The loss in Polokwane also jeopardised Chiefs' chances of finishing second in the league, which qualifies for CAF Champions League next term The Soweto giants are now just seven points away from the relegation zone.
