Bucs turn focus on derby after Maritzburg victory

Orlando Pirates deputy coach Sergio Almenara has made it clear Saturday's Soweto derby against bitter foes Kaizer Chiefs was never in their minds until they managed to beat Maritzburg United on Friday.
Perhaps throwing his name in the hat for the Footballer of the Season debate, Monnapule Saleng found the back of the net and assisted Terrence Dzvukamanja to ensure Pirates outwit Maritzburg 2-1 at Orlando Stadium. Tumelo Njoti netted Maritzburg's consolation strike.
The Sea Robbers face traditional Soweto rivals Chiefs in what's likely to be a sold-out affair at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). Almenara, who handled post-match interviews because head coach Jose Riveiro is suspended, insisted when they played Maritzburg, they didn't think about Chiefs.
“Against Maritzburg, we tried by all means to ensure that it didn't affect us that we would be playing next in the derby. We can't control some things but what we can control is the message we relay to the players, telling them to focus on the game at hand first, not the following one, which is the derby,'' Almenara emphasised.
Riveiro will not be in the dugout against Chiefs as he's serving a two-game ban after a red card in the Nedbank Cup clash against All Stars almost two weeks ago. Almenara also didn't hide that their ambition was to secure the second spot to qualify for the CAF Champions League next season.
“We don't talk too much about the future because we're working week by week but obviously being at Pirates means that we have the obligation to be in that position [of qualifying for the Champions League],'' noted the Pirates assistant coach.
Almenara arrived alongside Riveiro in the off-season. The Spaniard is feeling at home in SA, praising the competitiveness of the league.
“We are happy to be here and like the coach [Riveiro] said long time ago, we were positively very surprised by the technical level r – which is very high. We are enjoying the league because of the rhythm of the games ,'' Almenara said.
