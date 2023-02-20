×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Sekhukhune a top-four team, says Truter

Coach pleased with his team’s run of victories

20 February 2023 - 11:35
Neville Khoza Journalist
Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter.
Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is of the view that following their impressive run, his side is a top-four team.

Ba Bina Noko extended their good run under Truter when they beat Richards Bay 2-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The win, courtesy of goals by Pogiso Mahlangu and Chibuike Ohizu, took them to sixth place on the DStv Premiership log table and Truter was pleased with the results.

“It was a massive effort from the boys. It’s a good team and a top-four team at the moment and we managed to get the results, but at the same time, the clean sheet was important,” Truter told the media after the match.

“I feel we could have scored more, we knew they were a good team and we had to take our chances, especially in the first half.

“But we didn’t and we came in after halftime and managed to sort one or the two issues tactically and we managed to turn over the ball in the midfield.

“Once we got the goal, they opened up and we had few chances to add to the tally we had and we should have punished them.”

Truter is optimistic that they will finish in the top eight at the end of the season as long as they continue collecting points.

“It is very important that we keep on picking up points. I think the league is very tight going into the last 10 games,” he said.

Sekhukhune ready for on-form and persistent Bay

Sekhukhune United midfielder Given Mashikinya believes Richards Bay have benefitted from the unknown factor this season.
Sport
3 days ago

“You can see from bottom to eight, it is tight and the difference is three or four points, so it is important that we keep on getting points whether it is a draw or win.

“But it is important that we don’t lose and I’m sure once we maintain picking up points, we will stay in the top eight.”

Meanwhile, Richards Bay coach Simo Dladla was not pleased with the results and said they quickly needed to get back to winning ways.

“This is the game I would love to forget, but in football, it is not like that, you have to look at what you need to improve on as a team,” Dladla said.

“We will sit down as a technical team and look at this game and see where we can improve.

“The problem is we have to work more on the final third because in all the games we have dropped points we have been dominating.”

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage