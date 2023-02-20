Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is of the view that following their impressive run, his side is a top-four team.
Ba Bina Noko extended their good run under Truter when they beat Richards Bay 2-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
The win, courtesy of goals by Pogiso Mahlangu and Chibuike Ohizu, took them to sixth place on the DStv Premiership log table and Truter was pleased with the results.
“It was a massive effort from the boys. It’s a good team and a top-four team at the moment and we managed to get the results, but at the same time, the clean sheet was important,” Truter told the media after the match.
“I feel we could have scored more, we knew they were a good team and we had to take our chances, especially in the first half.
“But we didn’t and we came in after halftime and managed to sort one or the two issues tactically and we managed to turn over the ball in the midfield.
“Once we got the goal, they opened up and we had few chances to add to the tally we had and we should have punished them.”
Truter is optimistic that they will finish in the top eight at the end of the season as long as they continue collecting points.
“It is very important that we keep on picking up points. I think the league is very tight going into the last 10 games,” he said.
Sekhukhune a top-four team, says Truter
Coach pleased with his team’s run of victories
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is of the view that following their impressive run, his side is a top-four team.
Ba Bina Noko extended their good run under Truter when they beat Richards Bay 2-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
The win, courtesy of goals by Pogiso Mahlangu and Chibuike Ohizu, took them to sixth place on the DStv Premiership log table and Truter was pleased with the results.
“It was a massive effort from the boys. It’s a good team and a top-four team at the moment and we managed to get the results, but at the same time, the clean sheet was important,” Truter told the media after the match.
“I feel we could have scored more, we knew they were a good team and we had to take our chances, especially in the first half.
“But we didn’t and we came in after halftime and managed to sort one or the two issues tactically and we managed to turn over the ball in the midfield.
“Once we got the goal, they opened up and we had few chances to add to the tally we had and we should have punished them.”
Truter is optimistic that they will finish in the top eight at the end of the season as long as they continue collecting points.
“It is very important that we keep on picking up points. I think the league is very tight going into the last 10 games,” he said.
Sekhukhune ready for on-form and persistent Bay
“You can see from bottom to eight, it is tight and the difference is three or four points, so it is important that we keep on getting points whether it is a draw or win.
“But it is important that we don’t lose and I’m sure once we maintain picking up points, we will stay in the top eight.”
Meanwhile, Richards Bay coach Simo Dladla was not pleased with the results and said they quickly needed to get back to winning ways.
“This is the game I would love to forget, but in football, it is not like that, you have to look at what you need to improve on as a team,” Dladla said.
“We will sit down as a technical team and look at this game and see where we can improve.
“The problem is we have to work more on the final third because in all the games we have dropped points we have been dominating.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos