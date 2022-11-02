Kadodia coy about rehiring Fadlu

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has played down the prospects of Fadlu Davids returning to the club as head coach.
The KwaZulu-Natal-based side are without a coach after they parted ways with John Maduka following a run of poor results.
Maduka leaves the club at the basement of the DStv Premiership. In their 13 matches, United only won twice, picking up five draws and losing six matches.
“The contract has been terminated,” said Kadodia about Maduka’s situation at the club yesterday when speaking to Sowetan.
“The results speak for themselves and where we are on the log. We’ve been very patient; we even wanted to terminate earlier but decided to do it during the break.
“We couldn’t wait for more games; I think it’s not fair on the club and the brand to wait any longer. The pain would have been deeper. So, this decision was in the interest of the club and the brand,” he said.
With the Fifa World Cup break looming, it gives United time to find Maduka’s successor to allow them to step in and adjust to the club and players.
One name that’s said to be on top of the list is club legend Davids, who is unattached after his time at Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow – as an assistant coach – came to a premature end. Kadodia kept his cards close to his chest when quizzed about Davids returning to the club.
“We have to look for a new coach, [the Fifa break] gives us time to sort that out,” said Kadodia. “We are still screening interviews, I can’t tell you if Fadlu Davids or whoever is the coach. We are still doing interviews, we haven’t finalised that yet,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United also let go of Kaitano Tembo. The Zimbabwean failed to make the team tick with the new winter acquisitions and he leaves the club in 15th place.
“I wish to thank coach Kaitano for his dedication and hard work whilst at the Club,” said Sekhukhune CEO Jonas Malatji. “Sport in general and football in particular is result-driven and this remains true for the club that finds itself in a very precarious position in the DStv Premiership.”
Kadodia coy about rehiring Fadlu
Sekhukhune also send Tembo packing
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
