Match officials failed to cover themselves in glory
Diplomatic Riveiro shields ref from criticism
By Sihle Ndebele - 06 February 2023 - 12:15
The dominant display Orlando Pirates put up when they lost 1-0 to table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns left their coach Jose Riveiro optimistic about the future.
Despite dictating terms, Pirates could not find the back of the net against the Brazilians at a packed Orlando Stadium over the weekend. Cassius Mailula netted the match’s solitary goal that ended Pirates’ three-game winning streak, while extending Sundowns to 15 wins in the DStv Premiership...
