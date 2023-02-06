Home side tried hard to come up with equaliser
Pirates clash set tone for Downs’ CAF campaign – Mokwena
By Sihle Ndebele - 06 February 2023 - 11:59
Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Rulani Mokwena felt their Saturday’s 1-0 win over a competitive Orlando Pirates side was a good CAF Champions League appraisal for them.
Cassius Mailula scored the game’s only goal, helping Sundowns to edge closer to their sixth league title in a row as they now need at least 11 points from their remaining nine games to be home and dry. It was Sundowns’ 15th win on the bounce in the DStv Premiership...
