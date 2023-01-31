Morris, who is assisting his former Bafana Bafana teammate Shaun Bartlett at Ikamva, made it clear they are not going to prioritise chasing promotion over the Nedbank Cup.
Spurs face fellow second-tier side Baroka in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup at home on February 10.
"In the past few seasons we found ourselves fighting for survival but this season things are different because we are in the chasing pack. Our strategy to juggle the league and the Nedbank Cup is based on making the players believe that consistency is key.
"We don't want to treat the two competitions differently... each and every game is important and our players should buy into that idea in order for us to achieve our goals,'' Morris explained.
Results
Venda Academy 2, TTM 1; Rovers 0, Lions 0; Polokwane 1, Magesi 0; JDR 1, La Masia 1; Leopards 2, AmaTuks 2; Uthongathi 1, Casric 2; Callies 1, Baroka 1
Spurs count on Radiopane's fitness for goals
Striker has overcome niggling injuries, much to Morris' delight
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Cape Town Spurs assistant coach Nasief Morris is keeping his fingers crossed that highly-rated striker Boitumelo Radiopane stays injury free, relying on the youngster to play a big role in them achieving their promotion and Nedbank Cup goals.
After shaking off a number niggling injuries, that saw him miss the better part of the season's first half, Radiopane is gradually establishing himself as one of the most exciting players in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, having already netted three goals for Spurs in as many games across the league and the Nedbank Cup preliminary round.
"Since the first couple of weeks that we saw him, we knew that there was something there. The problem was the niggling injuries he encountered but fortunately he's now injury free,'' Morris said of the 20-year-old Radiopane, who's on loan from Orlando Pirates.
"We hope he stays fit because we know how valuable he is to the team. You saw the goal he scored a few weeks ago (when Spurs beat AmaTuks 1-0 in the Ke Yona Cup's prelim phase), he's a special player and I expect him to play a big role in our push for promotion and also help us do well in the Nedbank Cup."
Did talent lull force rail company to pull out?
