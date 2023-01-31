TESSA DOOMS | Sabotage claim at Eskom is a mirage, it's criminality that must be dealt with
This week the government, through its acting spokesperson Michael Currin, announced that 25 people had been arrested in connection with sabotage at Eskom. These people are accused of crimes ranging from theft, fraud and damage to Eskom properties.
Details of who they are and their relationship to Eskom are still unknown. While it is plausible that there is theft, fraud and damage contributing to the electricity crisis, the claim that these amount to sabotage is yet to be argued convincingly...
