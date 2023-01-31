Big win just the tonic TS Galaxy needed

TS Galaxy’s big victory over Golden Arrows could be a turning point for their strikers who were misfiring and it has given them confidence ahead of their clash against Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
This is the view of defender Given Msimango, who urged his side to show the same positive mindset and intensity against Amakhosi.
Before thumping Arrows 4-0 on Sunday, The Rockets strikers had been misfiring, scoring once in five matches and that was from a penalty spot in their 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.
“The win has improved the confidence a lot, especially for our forwards who have been struggling in front of goal, but have managed to score four goals in the game,” Msimango told Sowetan yesterday.
“We’ve not been playing badly, to be honest; we were playing very well and we were just unfortunate that we were not able to convert our chances in most of our games.
“The game against Arrows was one of those where we were able to showcase what we can do as a team and we were able to score the goals which were key for us."
Orebotse Mongae, Bernard Parker, Sphiwe Mahlangu and Nkosikhona Radebe all scored to hand Galaxy their first win of the year.
Msimango wants to see the same performance on Sunday.
Galaxy look to Arrows to end winless streak
“Our next game is a big one against Chiefs at home and we want to continue where we left off against Arrows,” he said.
“We are looking to keep the same intensity, the same positive mindset to attack and try to score goals because it can only get better from our last game.
“We won’t change much, we will just try to see what the opponents look like and try to adapt and at the same time keep our structure.”
Chiefs will also be coming into this fixture on the back of an impressive 2-0 victory over Royal AM this past Sunday and Msimango expects both teams to be high in confidence.
“To be honest, it is also a good thing both teams will be high in confidence and it will make for an interesting game for the supporters. So yeah, as a footballer, I’m looking forward to such a game. We are going to play attacking football to test ourselves against the big team in the country.”
