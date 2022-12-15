It was famed as undoubtedly the most reliable talent pipeline in SA football, having given the country stars such as Steven Pienaar, Daine Klate and Bryce Moon, among others.
But without Transnet's backing, the School of Excellence will no doubt run into difficulties. Already, it has over the past few years failed to unearth any notable star, something which Sowetan understands contributed to the rail company finally pulling the plug yesterday.
The school says it has accommodated more than 2,000 learners since its inception in 1994, with "120 high school boys receiving a holistic education that focuses on academic skills, life skills and football development," according to information from Transnet's website.
Established in 1994, the school was a go-to institution for local clubs to find fresh talent, but Safa will now find itself at a crossroads without financial backing to run the school, which combines training with tuition. Transnet yesterday furnished Sowetan with a list of the school's graduates from 2014 but, notably, out of 40, only a handful have made it to PSL ranks, such as Phakamani Mahlambi, Abednego Mosiatlhaga and Boitumelo Radiopane.
"Children with natural talent are given a fair chance at reaching their goals through our training camps. We scout for new talent at the rural tournaments. With the right encouragement, support and development, many of these promising young learners will be able to qualify for bursaries to further their education and be able to earn a good living through sport," the Transnet site states.
Did talent lull force rail company to pull out?
Image: Sydney Mahlangu
Safa loses R20m Transnet backing for School of Excellence
