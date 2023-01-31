"Chiefs put us under pressure from the first whistle. We tried to play our normal game but the first 15 minutes weren't good. Overall, we didn't play well. Our players tried to put the ball down but whenever they did that, Chiefs would put pressure and when we tried to play long balls the ball came back to us very quick... the wind played a big role in us not playing well,'' Nteo explained.
Nteo optimistic Royal will finish in top-eight
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Despite blowing hot and cold, Royal AM coach Abram "Wire" Nteo is still optimistic they'll finish the league in the top-eight.
Royal were beaten 2-0 by Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend. Thwihli Thwahla have one win from their last five DStv Premiership games with two draws and two defeats. Even so, Nteo hasn't given up on finishing inside the top-eight.
Royal face KZN rivals Golden Arrows away on Saturday (3.30pm)
"As the club, we want to be in the top-eight. This league is very tough... you lose one game and you find yourself in the relegation zone and if you win one game you are back in the top-eight. We must be consistent with our performances. I have no doubt that we'll turn it around and be in the top-eight,'' Nteo said.
Nteo also admitted their display against Chiefs was below-par, feeling wind didn't allow them to play their normal game at times. Wire was also impressed by his midfielder Mfundo Thikazi.
Zwane credits Dove, Ngezana for Chiefs win
"Chiefs put us under pressure from the first whistle. We tried to play our normal game but the first 15 minutes weren't good. Overall, we didn't play well. Our players tried to put the ball down but whenever they did that, Chiefs would put pressure and when we tried to play long balls the ball came back to us very quick... the wind played a big role in us not playing well,'' Nteo explained.
"Thikazi is doing well. He's a promising player for us. He's so focused. I am happy with the way he's developing and I am so happy with the way he performed today. He was our best player,'' Nteo said.
Fixtures
Friday: Swallows v Bay, Dobsonville (6pm); Maritzburg v AmaZulu, Harry Gwala (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows v Royal, Princess Magogo (3.30pm); Chippa v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (3.30pm); Pirates v Sundowns, Orlando (3.30pm); SuperSport v City, Lucas Moripe (5.30pm); Marumo v Sekhukhune, Royal Bafokeng (8pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v Chiefs, Mbombela (3.30pm)
