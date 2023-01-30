×

Sekhukhune suffer first defeat in five games

Truter changes tune after walloping by Sundowns

By Neville Khoza - 30 January 2023 - 14:42
Neville Khoza Journalist

Just a few weeks ago after implying that Mamelodi Sundowns’ continued dominance was largely due to their unrivaled financial muscle, Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has changed his tune and urged everyone to stop complaining and find a solution to close the gap. 

In recent weeks, coaches and some former players said the reason the Tshwane giants, who are on course to win their sixth successive DStv Premiership title, was that they had money to buy quality players...

