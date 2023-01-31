Chaos brews over two Gauteng promoters structures
Both groups claim to be legitimate
Chaos reigns supreme in boxing in Gauteng and Boxing SA seems to be struggling to stamp its authority.
There are two structures – the supposedly dissolved Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA) and the interim structure that was appointed in a meeting where GBPA was dissolved in December. They both claim to be legitimate...
