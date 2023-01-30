"I wasn't worried about Ash [Du Preez]; when you look at Ash, he is a team player. Sometimes he doesn't score but he creates. He also does well when it comes to defending. It was just a matter of time that he scored a goal. I am happy for him and I just hope this goal will boost his confidence going forward to score more goals,'' Zwane said.
Zwane also detailed why they had to beat Royal at all costs. Chiefs had lost all three previous fixtures against the KZN side and that was one of the motivating factors for them to pull up their socks at Peter Mokaba Stadium, he said.
"We came into this game knowing the importance of grinding the result. Royal have always been our hoodoo team...we have been struggling to beat them for the past three seasons [in fact it's Royal's second season in the Premiership after buying Bloemfontein Celtic's status at the start of last term].
"Also, we hadn't scored a goal this year while we conceded six goals, so we wanted to break that ice as well as to get a goal and keep a clean sheet,'' Zwane said.
Chiefs coach hopes Du Preez goal will boost his confidence
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane wasn't worried about forward Ashley Du Preez's goal drought before he scored the second goal in Sunday's 2-0 win over Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Sifiso Hlanti netted Chiefs' first goal, heading home a Keagan Dolly free-kick. Du Preez's goal was a tap-in from new striker Christian Saile Basomboli's low-driven cross. Du Preez last scored in their 2-all draw against TS Galaxy last October. Chiefs and Galaxy face off again at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
Zwane emphasised he wasn't fazed by the 25-year-old's lack of goals, praising him for executing other duties well. The Chiefs mentor hopes the goal against Thwihli Thwahla will boost Du Preez's morale.
'He is a scoring machine': Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane excited about Christian Saile Basomboli
Chiefs fans 'spoilt' by past glory - Zwane
