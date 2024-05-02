Mmodi frustrated by four-month goal drought

Kaizer Chiefs forward Pule Mmodi is frustrated that he hasn’t scored a goal since December. Mmodi has sounded eager to return to the score sheet when Amakhosi host Mamelodi Sundowns in a much-hyped league clash at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
The 31-year-old Mmodi, who joined Chiefs from Golden Arrows at the start of this season, last scored when they beat Polokwane City 1-0 away on December 9. All in all, Mmodi has four goals and three assists across all competitions this term.
“I haven’t scored in a while. If I am not scoring, I should provide assists for my teammates. It frustrates me that lately I haven’t been scoring but I will fix it, that I promise,” Mmodi said during a media open-day at Chiefs’ Naturena base on Tuesday.
Mmodi reiterated that Chiefs were high in spirits after beating SuperSport United 2-1 in their last outing last weekend. The utility winger highlighted that the only way to beat Sundowns, who are still undefeated in the league this season, was to bring their A game.
“The mood is very good in camp, especially after the win against SuperSport. We are highly motivated to face Sundowns. The only way to beat Sundowns is to bring your A game and fight very hard and as Kaizer Chiefs we will do that,” Mmodi said.
Mmodi also put emphasis on the need to win if they are to at least finish in the top eight, asserting they were still a big team with rich history and quality playing personnel to head into this fixture confident enough.
“We really need points to settle in the top eight. We are a big team with a big history and the players we have are quality...there’s nothing I can say is lacking, so we will go with that mentality into this game,” Mmodi said.
“The only problem we have been having is scoring goals, so if we can maintain our scoring run, as we did against SuperSport, everything will be okay for us. I don’t remember even a single game where we didn’t create chances, so ours now is to take those chances.”
Mmodi frustrated by four-month goal drought
Amakhosi man aims to find the net against Downs tonight
Image: Grant Pitcher
