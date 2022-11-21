It should be noted that SA missed no less than seven high-profile players for the games, including forwards Percy Tau and Lyle Foster.
Coach Hugo Broos made four changes to the team that defeated Mozambique. Siyanda Xulu, Luke Le Roux, Fagrie Lakay and Kgaogelo Sekgota replaced Grant Kekena, Miguel Timm, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Monnapule Saleng.
As they did against the Mambas, Broos’s men took control and dominated possession from the early stages against Angola.
Despite SA’s dominance it was the Angolans who found the back of the net first from a corner when Salvador outjumped Teboho Mokoena and beat Ronwen Williams with a header.
That lead did not last that long as Lepasa equalised for SA eight minutes later from the spot. The penalty came as a result of a high-pressing game from Bafana that forced an Angolan defender to foul Sekgota inside the box.
In the second half Angola had almost all their troops behind the ball as SA kept them under pressure in search of a second goal. But the Angolans were able to deal with whatever threat Bafana threw at them.
The visitors also had their chances in the second half through their counterattack, including a one-on-one opportunity where Bafana skipper Williams came out top.
SA will be eager to qualify for the Nations Cup after missing out on the last edition, which was hosted by Cameroon early this year, and the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
The last time Bafana made the Afcon finals was in 2019 in Egypt, where they reached the quarterfinals.
Bafana hold steady as winning streak ends
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Goal-scoring proved the weakness yet again for Bafana Bafana as they wrapped up their preparations for their big Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March with a 1-1 friendly draw against Angola at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Bafana came from a goal down when Zakhele Lepasa scored from the penalty spot in the 28th minute to cancel out Ambrosini Salavador’s opener in the 20th.
The match, which drew a fair number of spectators, was the second of SA’s friendlies in the November Fifa break for the 2022 World Cup having beaten Mozambique 2-1 at the same venue on Thursday night.
Bafana were looking to extend their winning streak to four matches after they recorded wins against Sierra Leone (4-0) and Botswana (1-0) in their September friendlies.
The four matches serve as preparation for home and away 2023 Nations Cup qualifiers against Liberia next year where SA can reach the tournament with four points gained.
Bafana need to work on their touch in the final third as they could have scored six goals across the two friendlies.
