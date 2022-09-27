Broos reckons he's finally found a winning team

Since he arrived in Mzansi in May last year, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has used 56 players.
Now, Broos feels fulfilled with the current squad, confirming it as his ultimate pool. Bafana are high in confidence after drubbing Sierra Leone 4-0 in a friendly at FNB Stadium over the weekend. Broos' boys hope to stretch their fine run when they host neighbours Botswana in another friendly at the same venue tonight (6pm).
The capricious Broos reckons he's finally found his best team in the current pool, insinuating only injuries and lack of fitness will force him to look elsewhere in the future, not ruling out picking an on-form player at that time. However, Broos maintained his injured favourites such as Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Fagrie Lakay among others still have a future in the national side.
"The plan is that after these two games [against Sierra Leone and Botswana] we can go on with this group. Maybe we will change two, three players or maybe four players...that will depend on injuries and fitness levels or if a [certain] player [outside the current group] is really good at that moment. But I like to go on with this group,'' Broos told the media at FNB Stadium yesterday.
"This is a good group. The way they treat each other is amazing. At last, we can go on with the same group. I think that at last we have the group but we know that they're players that are not here at the moment because of injuries. You think about Tau, Hlongwane, [Lyle] Foster, Lakay ... those are players we can also use, so it has to be a motivation for the players who are here that these players can still return and vice-versa."
Broos is also of the view that Botswana will be a tougher opponent than the Sierra Stars. "Botswana-SA is always a special game [because the two nations are neighbours].
"The Botswana team will be very motivated to beat us. In my analysis of Botswana, I saw that they are better than the Sierra Leone team we beat on Saturday, hence I think the game will be more difficult than the one against Sierra Leone,'' Broos explained.
Broos reckons he's finally found a winning team
'Botswana will be tougher opponent than Sierra Stars'
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
