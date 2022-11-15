Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was disappointed with an unknown player who failed to honour a call-up ahead of their friendly match against Mozambique and Angola.
Broos, tried to reach out to the player to replace Lyle Foster after numerous attempts without luck and he has since replaced him with TS Galaxy midfielder Bathusi Aubaas.
Bafana are in camp in Mbombela preparing for the upcoming matches, and from those he selected only Siyanda Xulu arrived late yesterday. Broos spoke about his frustration.
“Until this morning at 11am [yesterday] we didn’t have an answer from him, therefore we decided to call Aubaas from Galaxy,” Broos explained to the media yesterday.
“The rest of the guys who are selected are there. We sent a call-up yesterday [Sunday] morning and we tried to call him and send messages but there was no answer. We then decided to cancel his selection and take Aubaas.”
Broos also added he was disappointed with a number of players who played against Botswana and Sierra Leone in September not being available for this camp, but this was an opportunity for others to impress him.
“I’m disappointed because we can’t follow the plan. The plan was to play these two matches with the guys who were there in September, and when you see a list of injuries at the moment, we have a lot of players who are out,” he said.
“So, I’m a little bit disappointed because the plan was to play the same team that played against Sierra Leone but with all these injuries it is not possible. On the other hand, I think it is an opportunity for other players to show their qualities to be selected in the future.
“Our ambitions will not decrease because of that and I hope the players are happy for these two games to show their qualities that they are motivated to be at Bafana Bafana in the future.”
Broos blasts player for Bafana no show
Forward ‘fails to pick up calls’ and is replaced
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
