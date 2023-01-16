After guiding Sekhukhune United to three successive victories in the DStv Premiership, coach Brandon Truter is refusing to get carried away by their recent success.
Ba Bina Noko have enjoyed four good results since Truter took over and in four matches they drew 0-0 with AmaZulu before winning three, 3-2 against Marumo Gallants, 1-0 at Kaizer Chiefs and 1-0 against Stellenbosch away on Saturday to move out from the danger zone.
But Truter has his feet firmly planted on the ground despite the great start he has made at the club. He says his focus now is on Swallows on Friday at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
“It is three in a row now and we can only thank God and build from here, but well done to the boys again. It is about recovery now and on Friday again we have got Swallows and we are looking forward to that,” Truter told the club media department.
Chibuike Ohizu scored the only goal of the match after the half-hour mark at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday and what pleased Truter is how they managed the game.
“It is always tough coming into Cape Town and we knew it was going to be a tough game. They wanted the three points as much as we wanted it as well,” he said.
Sekhukhune’s magical recent form thrills Truter
But coach calls for calm as team moves from relegation zone
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Former Bafana midfielder Mokotjo joins Sekhukhune
“But we also had to be clever. It is very difficult coming to Cape Town. It’s a young team, we are faced with lots of energy in this team and also the pitch is a bit smaller than what we are used to.”
Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela following another defeat at the weekend after losing 0-2 to Richards Bay.
Gallants remain in a dangerous position with two wins from 17 matches and Malesela says they are their own enemy.
“Look, not a game that we deserve to lose, you cannot just blame anybody. This was self-inflicted because first of all we missed a lot of chances in the first half,” Malesela said.
“Second of it is that we have a player on the halfway line and we go and tackle as badly as we did and we deserved a red card [Sibusiso Khumalo]. That was not necessary and that put us on the back foot.”
Results
AmaZulu 4-0 Chiefs; Pirates 3-1 Arrows; Chippa United 1-1 Cape Town City; Stellenbosch 0-1 Sekhukhune; Gallants 0-2 Richards Bay
