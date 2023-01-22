Orlando Pirates also hired ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park Rangers academy coach Scott Chickelday as their striker coach a few weeks ago, making them the only PSL side with such a specialist mentor.
“We got many, many opportunities that we could have taken but we didn’t [against Sundowns]. So, maybe going forward we might look to strengthen that department [the striking] by getting a striker coach who can help us because there’s so much going on in the game...the game has evolved. So if we can’t get it [right] us as coaches then maybe we might go that route,” Zwane said after the Sundowns defeat.
The Amakhosi mentor also insinuated he was not nervous about possibly losing his job amid the team’s slump, though he admitted to feeling the pressure. Chiefs, who have leaked 21 goals and scored 18 from 17 league games so far, next face Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).
“There’s always pressure at Kaizer Chiefs whether you win games or you lose games. Pressure is part of the game, I am still not going to panic. I just have to keep on working hard. One day God will answer our prayers as well,” Zwane said
Coach Zwane hopes for divine intervention
Chiefs likely to emulate Bucs by hiring striker coach
Off the back of their recent struggles to score goals, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane isn’t ruling out roping in a striker coach to help solve their goalscoring woes.
Chiefs’ 1-0 defeat to rampaging Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday meant they’ve now lost three games in a row, during which they also failed to score a single goal. It was Neo Maema’s solitary goal that condemned Amakhosi to a defeat.
Zwane has now admitted they might ponder hiring a finishing specialist, a role that has been made trendy by Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy at English Premiership Manchester United, where he has been credited for helping Marcus Rashford become lethal this season.
