Ramovic not impressed by Galaxy’s toothless attackers

TS Galaxy mentor Sead Ramovic has had enough of some of his attacking players, revealing he intends to do away with a few of them and get new ones.
Galaxy have scored a measly eight goals from 16 DStv Premiership games. No team has scored fewer goals than them. The Rockets have also managed more draws (10) than any other side in the division. This has left Ramovic feeling hard done by his attackers, insisting he wants to sign a few players operating in advanced positions and release some in the current January transfer window.
“Maybe we need to bring in new players [and get] two, three out because this is not good enough. Yes, defensively we are very good but the offensive part is really, really low. I don’t want to say bad because they have the quality but the creativity is really low,” Ramovic said during the post-match media conference of their goalless draw against Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.
“They [Galaxy’s attackers] don’t know where to attack in a space and of course we had two, three players today; when they got a chance to come in... to show that they have quality and they gave us nothing. We will open our eyes and see what we can bring in. There’s no point in bringing just any player in, we need quality, not just four or five as is the case. I need offensive guys.”
The attacking players Ramovic brought in against Swallows were Aphelele Teto, Lifa Hlongwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi, replacing Orebotse Mongae, Junior Traore and Bernard Parker respectively. Ramovic also acknowledged that not all was doom and gloom, stressing the importance of ending their tendency of drawing games if they are to finish in the top eight.
“Not all is lost. We have 19 points and we have lost only three games, so there are some positives. Even so, a point in each game is too little because my goal is still to be in the top eight. To be there we need maximum points instead of getting one every game,” the Galaxy trainer said.
Ramovic not impressed by Galaxy’s toothless attackers
Coach could bring in new forwards after another draw
