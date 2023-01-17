Bucs now grasp what exactly Riveiro wants – Timm

Following Orlando Pirates’ recent performance, midfielder Miguel Timm emphasised that they are not far from where coach Jose Riveiro wants them to be and it is only a matter of time before they click.
The Buccaneers ended their three-match winless run with a 3-1 victory over Golden Arrows on Saturday at Orlando Stadium. Timm says they are now more understanding of what the technical team wants from them than they were a few months ago.
“It takes time to understand, I can personally say things are much clearer than a few months ago, the understanding of how we do things,” Timm explains. “We know we need to win all the time and we will try to win, that’s in our DNA now.”
The Buccaneers’ problems this season are their failure to score more goals having now netted 13 times in 16 matches.
“Scoring, lapses of concentration which lead us to concede goals against the run of play, are frustrating for us and we know it is frustrating for people [supporters] watching,” he said.
“But we are not going to stop trying. Sooner or later it’s going to click. It’s just a matter of goals. We understand what is needed from us and what the technical team wants from us with the system we are playing.”
With the DStv Premiership title almost certainly out of their reach, the Buccaneers are already eyeing a cup double when they participate in the Nedbank Cup.
They were drawn against All Stars in the round of 32 of the competition last week Thursday.
“I wouldn’t say confidence, that feeling that we had the winning feeling [MTN8] is an addictive one, I know for our people too. There’s the feeling that we are chasing for sure and that comes with winning the trophy.”
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers will be looking for two successive league victories when they host Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
DStv Premiership fixtures
Friday: CPT v Galaxy, Cape Town, 7.30pm; Sekhukhune v Swallows, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm.
Saturday: Arrows v Maritzburg, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Royal v Chippa, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Gallants, Moses Mabhida, 8pm; Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB 8pm.
Sunday: Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Richards Bay, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm.
Bucs now grasp what exactly Riveiro wants – Timm
Timm says there’s better rapport in the team
Image: Darren Stewart
Following Orlando Pirates’ recent performance, midfielder Miguel Timm emphasised that they are not far from where coach Jose Riveiro wants them to be and it is only a matter of time before they click.
The Buccaneers ended their three-match winless run with a 3-1 victory over Golden Arrows on Saturday at Orlando Stadium. Timm says they are now more understanding of what the technical team wants from them than they were a few months ago.
“It takes time to understand, I can personally say things are much clearer than a few months ago, the understanding of how we do things,” Timm explains. “We know we need to win all the time and we will try to win, that’s in our DNA now.”
The Buccaneers’ problems this season are their failure to score more goals having now netted 13 times in 16 matches.
“Scoring, lapses of concentration which lead us to concede goals against the run of play, are frustrating for us and we know it is frustrating for people [supporters] watching,” he said.
“But we are not going to stop trying. Sooner or later it’s going to click. It’s just a matter of goals. We understand what is needed from us and what the technical team wants from us with the system we are playing.”
With the DStv Premiership title almost certainly out of their reach, the Buccaneers are already eyeing a cup double when they participate in the Nedbank Cup.
They were drawn against All Stars in the round of 32 of the competition last week Thursday.
“I wouldn’t say confidence, that feeling that we had the winning feeling [MTN8] is an addictive one, I know for our people too. There’s the feeling that we are chasing for sure and that comes with winning the trophy.”
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers will be looking for two successive league victories when they host Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
DStv Premiership fixtures
Friday: CPT v Galaxy, Cape Town, 7.30pm; Sekhukhune v Swallows, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm.
Saturday: Arrows v Maritzburg, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Royal v Chippa, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Gallants, Moses Mabhida, 8pm; Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB 8pm.
Sunday: Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Richards Bay, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm.
Sundowns secure their 11th win on the trot as they beat United
‘It’s complex’: Jose Riveiro on working with a big squad at Orlando Pirates
Maritzburg coach Davids unhappy with his players' fitness levels
Ramovic brushes off Chippa coach Mammila's jibes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos