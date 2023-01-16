"We have to accept this shit? We have to accept this nonsense? Just because TS Galaxy is better dressed? I ask you [the journalists],'' asked Middendorp.
Mazinyo wants the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to take action, adding Mbunjana didn't deserve his man of the match gong and he deceived the referee into thinking Damons' tackle was nasty, hence the red card.
"It was a live game. I think the PSL should seriously look into it [their goal that was ruled off-side]. I will repeat it, whether they like it or not, the red card was an act by this No.8 [referring to Mlungisi Mbunjana] of the highest level to force the referee to give a red card and that influenced the entire game,'' stated the Swallows mentor.
"I am a little bit surprised that the biggest actor got the man of the match award. Damons doesn't even know how to foul. He was late at that moment, yes, but to give a red card for that [wasn't fair]. And then, we scored a clear goal...the ball was already over the line and I don't know what influenced the officials to rule the goal off side."
Middendorp blasts match officials after draw at Galaxy
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Lamenting the red-card that was given to his wing-back Gregory Damons and their disallowed goal, capricious Swallows coach Ernst "Mazinyo" Middendorp couldn't hold back in his post-match media conference of Sunday's controversial goalless draw against TS Galaxy at Dobsonville Stadium.
Just three minutes into the second period, Swallows were reduced to 10 men when referee Skhumbuzo Gaza red-carded wing-back Damons for a dangerous challenge on Galaxy central midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana. The real controversy was sparked by a disallowed goal that looked to have given Swallows maximum points in the 87th minute.
Waseem Issacs found the back of the net, only for the assistant referee on the right-flank to rule the goal off-side, sending the Swallows bench and players on the pitch in a frenzy of protests. Replays show that Issacs wasn't offside but it was his teammate Lindokuhle Mtshali, who kicked the ball when it had already crossed the like, that was off-side.
