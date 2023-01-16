×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ramovic brushes off Chippa coach Mammila's jibes

16 January 2023 - 13:01
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
FILE IMAGE: TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic during the DStv Premiership match between Swallows FC and TS Galaxy at Dobsonville Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
FILE IMAGE: TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic during the DStv Premiership match between Swallows FC and TS Galaxy at Dobsonville Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic, who's one of the few coaches with Uefa Pro license in the PSL, has taken a rather subtle approach to fire back at his Chippa United counterpart Morgan Mammila's jibe about mentors with this qualification.

“I am proud of my quality even if other coaches are not... because I read some of the says about coaches who complain about Pro Licence and all that. I am really proud of myself that I have this kind of education [the Uefa Pro license]. It means I fight to increase the chances to be better as a coach,'' said Ramovic post their goalless draw against Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

“It [having Uefa Pro license] has nothing to do with whether I believe I am a better coach than other coaches, no! But I try to educate myself, I try to improve and that's my goal.

If somebody says if you have Uefa Pro you have to win the league then I think they don't understand anything because in Europe everyone has to have Uefa Pro license to be a head coach...now tell me, who should win the league if everybody has Uefa Pro license? We have to know what we are talking about.”

Last week, Mammila took a swipe at Uefa Pro license holders in the division by saying: “Here are guys with Pro Licences that have been here for how many months, check their wins, they are not even close to me.”

The Chippa coach, who's CAF D license holder, continued by saying: “Go and check those Pro license guys, [they] are behind me. So be honest to yourself, not to me — to yourself, the stats don’t lie. Are there any Pro licensed [coaches] from number one to number nine? I don’t say there’s any, go and check.”

Galaxy coach fumes over Chiefs' 'gift' goal

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was left feeling hard done by by referee Thokozani Mkhize's decision that resulted in Kaizer Chiefs scoring the ...
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...