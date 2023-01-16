TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic, who's one of the few coaches with Uefa Pro license in the PSL, has taken a rather subtle approach to fire back at his Chippa United counterpart Morgan Mammila's jibe about mentors with this qualification.
“I am proud of my quality even if other coaches are not... because I read some of the says about coaches who complain about Pro Licence and all that. I am really proud of myself that I have this kind of education [the Uefa Pro license]. It means I fight to increase the chances to be better as a coach,'' said Ramovic post their goalless draw against Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.
“It [having Uefa Pro license] has nothing to do with whether I believe I am a better coach than other coaches, no! But I try to educate myself, I try to improve and that's my goal.
If somebody says if you have Uefa Pro you have to win the league then I think they don't understand anything because in Europe everyone has to have Uefa Pro license to be a head coach...now tell me, who should win the league if everybody has Uefa Pro license? We have to know what we are talking about.”
Last week, Mammila took a swipe at Uefa Pro license holders in the division by saying: “Here are guys with Pro Licences that have been here for how many months, check their wins, they are not even close to me.”
The Chippa coach, who's CAF D license holder, continued by saying: “Go and check those Pro license guys, [they] are behind me. So be honest to yourself, not to me — to yourself, the stats don’t lie. Are there any Pro licensed [coaches] from number one to number nine? I don’t say there’s any, go and check.”
Ramovic brushes off Chippa coach Mammila's jibes
