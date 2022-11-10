×

Soccer

Broos hopes Pirates give Makgopa chance to play

Striker’s lack of action sees him miss another Bafana camp

10 November 2022 - 10:00
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates during the 2022 Carling Black Label Cup Orlando Pirates.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

In the eyes of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa is one of a kind, a rare breed, and he wants him back in the national squad.

The Belgian coach gave Makgopa his Bafana debut last year against Uganda, and the lanky striker rewarded him with two goals in a 3-2 win. Makgopa has been a regular feature in Broos’s Bafana but was absent for September’s camp and won’t be part of the team in Mbombela next week.

The former SA U/23 international’s season has stagnated after he suffered an ankle injury in the preseason after returning from his loan at Baroka. Bucs coach Jose Riveiro has been integrating him into the team as he’s made a few appearances on the bench.

He is yet to make his official Bucs debut as hes seemingly way behind in the pecking order, with Riveiro handing playing minutes to all his four strikers Kermit Erasmus, Zakhele Lepasa, Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kwame Peprah but Makgopa.

Although hes fond of Makgopa, Broos chose to not select him as he is not match fit to face Angola and Mozambique.

“If Makgopa is playing, he will be with us. He was always with us before the new year,” said Broos when speaking to the media.

“I like Makgopa, therefore he was with us from the beginning. I saw immediately that the potential is there but we have to work a lot with him to make him a good striker. He’s a great guy in the group,” he said.

Makgopa, who falls under the profile of lanky strikers such as former Bafana striker Lungisani Ndlela and England striker Peter Crouch, is a last of a dying breed.

He has qualities that Broos admires. Broos has urged his mentors at Pirates to focus on improving the nitty gritty details of his game. “He has this good profile but there’s still a lot of work to do with him,” Broos said.

“Makgopa is a tall player, hes good with the head, technically he's not so bad, but he can improve.  That’s something to work on, but I can’t do it, I’m the Bafana coach, so we don’t have time to do it but I hope they do it at the club. 

“That they work with him on positioning in front of the goal, protecting the ball, asking the ball and all those things because he has potential,” he said.

