×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Top SA referee Makalima says hard work is paying off as she heads to the World Cup

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 10 January 2023 - 16:23
Referee Akhona Makalima during the DStv Compact Cup 3rd/4th place play-off match between Dinaledi and Amabutho at FNB Stadium on January 29, 2022.
Referee Akhona Makalima during the DStv Compact Cup 3rd/4th place play-off match between Dinaledi and Amabutho at FNB Stadium on January 29, 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Top South African referee Akhona Makalima is excited to see her hard work paying off, after she was appointed to be one of the match officials at 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The tournament, which African champions Banyana Banyana will be part of, is co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 with the final scheduled for August 20.

Makalima is one of the 12 African match officials that will do duty in the tournament.

The 34-year-old Eastern Cape-born referee has been Fifa listed since 2014 and has officiated in the Premier Soccer League and Caf Champions League.

“It is always satisfying when you put in all the hard work and you see it paying off,” Makalima told the South African Football Association (Safa) website.

“Safa and most officials have been putting in a lot of hard work to improve the officiating in the country and the number of officials appointed for Fifa and CAF tournaments is testament to the association and officials’ hard work.”

Makalima describes the appointment as one of her biggest achievements in her successful career.

“My heart is filled with huge excitement and gratitude,” she said.

“This is what we all strive for as match officials — officiating at the biggest stage and I want to thank all those involved in this project for a job well done.

“I am really overwhelmed with emotions, words cannot express my excitement.”

As part of the World Cup, Makalima is set to travel to Doha in Qatar where Fifa will host its first match officials seminar from January 30 to February 2.

At the seminar Makalima will represent the continent along with Vincentia Amedome of Togo, Bouchra Karboubi from Morocco and Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda, who officiated at the 2022 Men’s World Cup in Qatar.

In Qatar will be Diana Chikotesha of Zambia, West Africans Carine Atezambong and Fanta Kone from Cameroon and Mali respectively, Moroccan duo Soukaina Hamdi and Fatiha Jermoumi, Mary Njoroge of Kenya and Queency Victoire from Mauritania will be assistant referees, while Adil Zourak also from Mauritania will serve as a video match official.

PICS | SABC celebrates clinching Fifa's men and women World Cups broadcast rights

The SABC has won official broadcast rights for both the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 and Fifa Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023.
News
3 months ago

Former Bafana coach Clive Barker thanks people for prayers after operation

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker is well on the way to recovery.
News
2 hours ago

AmaZulu rope in former PSL stars to help with development teams

AmaZulu have roped in retired PSL players Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Manqoba Ngwenya and Old John Mabizela as part of their development team coaches.
Sport
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...