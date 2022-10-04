The SABC has won official broadcast rights for both the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 and Fifa Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023.
The public broadcaster recently held a gig to make the official announcement. The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 is scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18 2022, with the Fifa Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023 taking place next year from July 20 to August 20.
The event attracted former soccer stars like Doctor Khumalo, Aaron Mokoena and Simphiwe Dludlu as well Banyana coach Desiree Ellis.
"For the Fifa World Cup, SABC Sport Channel will be the primary broadcast platform for the live presentation of the matches, with SABC 1, SABC 2 and SABC 3 also carrying the games live simultaneously.
"In line with SABC Sport’s strategic objective of making the world’s greatest football event available to all, audiences will also be able to enjoy the live action from the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 in the language of their choice on SABC radio stations," read the public broadcaster's media statement.
PICS | SABC celebrates clinching Fifa's men and women World Cups broadcast rights
Soccer legends rally behind public broadcaster
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The SABC has won official broadcast rights for both the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 and Fifa Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023.
The public broadcaster recently held a gig to make the official announcement. The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 is scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18 2022, with the Fifa Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023 taking place next year from July 20 to August 20.
The event attracted former soccer stars like Doctor Khumalo, Aaron Mokoena and Simphiwe Dludlu as well Banyana coach Desiree Ellis.
"For the Fifa World Cup, SABC Sport Channel will be the primary broadcast platform for the live presentation of the matches, with SABC 1, SABC 2 and SABC 3 also carrying the games live simultaneously.
"In line with SABC Sport’s strategic objective of making the world’s greatest football event available to all, audiences will also be able to enjoy the live action from the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 in the language of their choice on SABC radio stations," read the public broadcaster's media statement.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapho
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos