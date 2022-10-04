×

News

PICS | SABC celebrates clinching Fifa's men and women World Cups broadcast rights

Soccer legends rally behind public broadcaster

By VELI NHLAPO - 04 October 2022 - 16:02
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The SABC has won official broadcast rights for both the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 and Fifa Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023.

The public broadcaster recently held a gig to make the official announcement. The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 is scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18 2022, with the Fifa Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023 taking place next year from July 20 to August 20.

The event attracted former soccer stars like Doctor Khumalo, Aaron Mokoena and Simphiwe Dludlu as well Banyana coach Desiree Ellis.

"For the Fifa World Cup, SABC Sport Channel will be the primary broadcast platform for the live presentation of the matches, with SABC 1, SABC 2 and SABC 3 also carrying the games live simultaneously.

"In line with SABC Sport’s strategic objective of making the world’s greatest football event available to all, audiences will also be able to enjoy the live action from the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 in the language of their choice on SABC radio stations," read the public broadcaster's media statement.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Former Bafana players Delron Buckley and Doctor Khumalo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Soccer commentator Mthuthuzeli Scott and football analyst Gloria Brown
Image: Veli Nhlapho
Coach and soccer analyst Simphiwe Dludlu
Image: Veli Nhlapo
MSG employees Slungile Msweli and Tshidiso Monageng with SABC employee Kea Motlokwa
Image: Veli Nhlapo

