AmaZulu have roped in retired PSL players Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Manqoba Ngwenya and Old John Mabizela as part of their development team coaches.
The club chair Sandile Zungu confirmed to Sowetan that the three ex-players will be part of their development teams but could not confirm who will be doing what.
“Yes, it is true. We have development ranks from the U-13 all the way to U-19, so that requires people to be part of that,” Zungu said.
“Regarding the details, I can’t tell you we will issue a press release with all the details. Let me ask the guys to release the press release with all the details, which will state who will do what in what age group and even for how long.
“It will also explain who will be assisting who, but I don’t have those details with me at the moment.”
Since hanging up his boots, Letsholonyane quietly ventured into coaching and had a team called Pimville Young Stars, which campaigned in the SAB League under the Safa Johannesburg region.
He also obtained a CAF B coaching licence last year to align himself with the minimum requirements needed by CAF under its new club licensing regulations.
On the other Mabizela, despite his exceptional talent as a defender, has been making headlines for wrong reasons during his playing days right into retirement. His return to the country's top league will mostly likely be welcomed by many football lovers beyond AmaZulu.
AmaZulu rope in former PSL stars to help with development teams
Image: Veli Nhlapo
